Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,265,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $377.41. 641,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.08 and its 200-day moving average is $351.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

