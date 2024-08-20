Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,385. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

