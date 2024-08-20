Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

CGBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 31,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

