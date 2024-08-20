Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.03. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.45.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.