Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Target Price to $1.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.74.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESS Tech by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.