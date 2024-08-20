Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 873,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,308.3 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

