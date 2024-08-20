Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 873,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,308.3 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 6.2 %
Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.