Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.14. 201,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 60,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $656,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,678 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

