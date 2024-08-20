Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $29.14

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

