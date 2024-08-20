Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $217.69

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TEAM opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of -252.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at $31,484,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,672 shares of company stock valued at $43,021,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

