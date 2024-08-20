Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.16 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

