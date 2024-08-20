Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 608,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,390. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

