Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.45. 300,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,101. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

