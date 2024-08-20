Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,481. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

