Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,516. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $888.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

