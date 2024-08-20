Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 4,277,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,024. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

