Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.42. 11,500,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,154,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $909.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

