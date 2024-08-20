Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 698,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

