Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,700.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,645. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,808.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,689.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

