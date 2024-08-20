Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Biofrontera Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.91% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.