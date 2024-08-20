BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $59.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.94.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth $3,440,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

