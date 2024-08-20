Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 23,590,000 shares. Currently, 41.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,867. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.81 million. The company's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.19.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Beyond Meat by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

