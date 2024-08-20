Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

Beyond Air stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

