Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Builders Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 1.2% in the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,888 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,345 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

