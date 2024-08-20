Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,266.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

