Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,266.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
