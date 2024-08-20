BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.69. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

