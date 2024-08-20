Barclays Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.59.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.18. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,800,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 697,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 284,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

