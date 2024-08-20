Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$129.00 at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.86.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 323,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,271. The stock has a market cap of C$85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

