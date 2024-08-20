Balancer (BAL) One Day Volume Reaches $5.17 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003327 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $116.14 million and $5.17 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,599,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,344,053 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

