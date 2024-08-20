Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier Sells 10,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVY traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $212.22. 498,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,227. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

