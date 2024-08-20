Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 3.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 381,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,512,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.