Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells $173,305.62 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $170,477.19.

On Monday, June 24th, Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AESI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 782,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,880. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,988 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.