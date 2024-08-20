ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,087,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,272,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,217.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

