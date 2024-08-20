ASD Reaches Market Cap of $25.54 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $25.54 million and $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,405.79 or 1.00047311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03885363 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,393,268.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.