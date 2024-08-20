Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $3.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

AMBP opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 183.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

