Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19. 478,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,703,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $974.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,995 shares of company stock valued at $456,127. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after buying an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

