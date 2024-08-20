Arbitrum Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $145.90 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.55170515 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 982 active market(s) with $137,774,122.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

