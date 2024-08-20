Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.