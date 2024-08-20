Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $225.45 and last traded at $225.79. Approximately 8,912,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 62,606,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.89.

Specifically, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $14,534,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 774.6% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

