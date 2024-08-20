AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO William Shane Trigg Sells 3,501 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ APPF traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.71. The company had a trading volume of 67,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.21. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

