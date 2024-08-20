Apollon Financial LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,746,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,146,176. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $433.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

