Apollon Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,558. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

