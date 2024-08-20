Apollon Financial LLC Buys 856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,722 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 502,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,140. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

