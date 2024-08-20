Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 3.7%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

