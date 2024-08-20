Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $10.63

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

