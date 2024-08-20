Analysts Set Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target at $8.75

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,466,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 164,994 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 253,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.