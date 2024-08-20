Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.89 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.