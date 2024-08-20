Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.13. 441,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,570. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

