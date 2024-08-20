American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AMS opened at $2.91 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
