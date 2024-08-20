American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.91 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

