Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
