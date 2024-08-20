Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,233,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 417,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

