Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Allstate stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

